President Erdoğan commemorated late Founding President Denktaş

President of the Turkish Republic Recep Tayyip Erdoğan commemorated the ninth anniversary of the death of Rauf Raif Denktaş, the Founding President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

President Erdogan said via his Telegram account ‘We will not forget Rauf Denktas, the Founder and first President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus with whom we fought together for the just struggle of the Turkish Cypriots for years. On the ninth anniversary of his death, I remember Rauf Raif Denktaş with mercy’.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office