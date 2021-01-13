Saner: “We should never compromise on our sovereignty and state”

The President of the National Unity Party (UBP), Prime Minister Ersan Saner issued a message on the occasion of the anniversary of the death of Founding President of the TRNC Rauf Denktaş.

In his message, Prime Minister Saner said, “The late Founding President Rauf Denktaş is a leader who left his mark on Turkish Cypriot history. He was a person whose valuable services should be known very well, carrying out important duties in every stage of the national struggle, and bringing the Turkish Cypriots from a society that was pushed to accept the rights of the minority, to a state-owned people.

Noting that the services of Rauf Denktaş should not be forgotten, and what he has done should be learned by thorough research, Saner said, “His combative nature, research, value to knowledge and hard work, high historical awareness and determination should be a guide for future generations.”

Stating that the Greek Cypriot side has no intention to construct a new partnership state with the Turkish Cypriot side on the basis of political equality, and they never accept the continuation of Turkey’s effective and actual guarantee, Saner noted that the struggle of the Turkish Cypriot people continued and they rely on their brothers in Anatolia, the 1974 Peace Operation and the support of Turkey.

Saner said, “Despite all this, if we comply with some deceptions and ignore the crucial points and make concessions, the next generations will pay a very heavy price for this. As the Founding President Rauf Denktas said we should not compromise from our sovereignty, our government, and we must continue to walk together with motherland Turkey towards the national cause. We will once again commemorate our Founding President Rauf Denktaş with longing and mercy with these feelings and thoughts”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office