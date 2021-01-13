UCLG-MEWA Culture and Tourism Committee meeting online in Girne

The Culture and Tourism Committee, one of the six working committees of the United Cities and Local Governments Middle East and West Asia Regional Organization (UCLG-MEWA) and chaired by Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü, had a meeting online on Wednesday, 13th January 2021.

According to the information received from the Girne Municipality, the delegates were informed that the meeting aims to bring all members and stakeholders together and to have a lively exchange of ideas among the actors of the cultural ecosystem in the axis of the MEWA Region. UCLG-MEWA Culture and Tourism Committee, which has completed a successful working year in line with cultural heritage, cultural rights, and sustainable tourism priorities under the chairmanship of Güngördü, will evaluate the last year during the online meeting and will plan the next year with an holistic approach.

The agenda items of the meeting, where important issues will be discussed, will take place within the following framework:

Evaluation of 2020 Activities

“The Role of Local Governments in Protection of Cultural Heritage – Turkey” Rollout

Launch of “Sustainable Tourism Best Practices Website” • Strengthening the MEWA Cultural Network

Parallel Partnerships and Planning for 2021

In his statement on the subject, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that the meeting will add value to our country in the field of Culture and Tourism, pointing out the importance of the meeting in terms of the TRNC and the city of Girne.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality