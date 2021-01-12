St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia: January Epiphany 2021 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, we are pleased to share with you their January Epiphany 2021 magazine which is so full of information.

In the light of the recent rise in local Covid cases and the uncertainty caused by the weekly re-evaluation of the Covid restrictions by the TRNC government, the wardens have decided that there will be no services at St Andrews for the next three weeks.

The next planned service will be the 10am Communion service, led by Rev’d Andrew, on Sunday 31st January 2021. For those that wish here is a link to an online Sunday service from St Helena’s Church, Larnaca, Cyprus.

https://sainthelenaschurch.com/online-services/

A letter from Pat Etherington is included in which she talks about tending her garden during the change in the weather and introducing a range of herbs.

In this latest magazine the are many other interesting articles from around the world to keep you fascinated and entertained.

For those readers who may have internet issues which spoil their reading please click here to Download Now!