Tatar: Future negotiations will be based on two state solution

President Ersin Tatar stated that if there are future official negotiations regarding Cyprus, these will be based on the ground of a solution where two states with equal sovereignty will live side by side and neither will be superior to each other.

Tatar also announced that they are trying to determine the exact date for an informal 5+1 meeting planned with the participation of the parties in Cyprus, guarantor countries and the UN to be held in New York at the end of February or the beginning of March.

Tatar met with UN’s Special Envoy to Cyprus Jane Holl Lute yesterday afternoon (11th January) and the meeting continued for about an hour and a half.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office