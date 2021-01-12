Minister Ertuğruloğlu met Turkish National Defense Minister Akar

Within the framework of his contacts in Ankara Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, met with Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

According to the statement from the Turkish National Defense Ministry regional defense, security and cooperation opportunities were evaluated in the meeting. Minister Akar mentioned that the Greek Cypriot side should back down from their intransigent attitude and should accept the Turkish existence in the island while recognising the political equality of the Turkish Cypriots.

Akar also added that Turkey will continue to protect the rights and interests of the TRNC and Turkey stands at the same point as it was in 1974.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office