President Tatar replied to UN Secretary General’s letter

In response to the letter sent by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, President Ersin Tatar stated that they support an informal 5+UN format meeting to establish if there is new common ground for a sustainable consensus between both sides.

According to the statement from the TRNC Presidency, President Tatar pointed out in his letter to Guterres : ‘In light of the new conditions prevailing in the island and our region, for a fair, realistic and sustainable reconciliation, the TRNC aims to establish a cooperation relationship between the two parties, based on two sovereign states with equal international status’

President Tatar underlined in his letter that Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side showed goodwill in Crans-Montana, however, Greece and Southern Cyprus tried to prevent efforts for a solution on the island and stayed on the side of continuation of the status quo, as they always do.

TRNC President Tatar said that for the Turkish Cypriots, there was no question of continuing the process from where it was left in Crans-Montana and a process, based on a new common ground must be result-oriented with a timetable.

He added that a solution of the Cyprus problem based on specified grounds will help restore regional security and stability and pave the way for an embracing vision in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office