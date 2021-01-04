Girne Municipality call registered dog owners to renew licences

Girne Municipality have been sending out SMS reminder messages, as under, to dog owners who are required to renew the dog registration.

“According to the Dog Law, the Dog Licences should be renewed every year. In order to renew your dog licence, please use the link below to get electronic Registration Number for each dog and then please apply in person to Girne Municipality offices with your Dog’s ID Card, Veterinary Card and licence fee.

(Male:12 TL,

Female: 35 TL,

Sterilized Female:12TL)

http://www.girnebelediyesi.com/dog-registration-form/