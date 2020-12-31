Girne Municipality New Year services

Girne Municipality has taken a number of measures in order to serve the Girne people during the New Year.

Including the first day of the new year, the garbage of the Çarşı center, Kordonboyu and hotels will be collected and cleaning services will be provided in accordance with the routine program. In the distribution of drinking water, necessary measures have been taken to prevent the program from being interrupted and teams have been formed for any malfunctions that may occur.

Citizens will be able to call Girne Municipality on the following phone numbers in case of emergency during New Year’s Eve:

Public works, zoning 0548 881 2114, cleaning works 0533 860 5973/0533 825 0104, water works 0542 882 1118/0548 838 8810, sewage works 0533 870 2017/0533 846 2017 funeral and burial works 0533 840 5220, police (Zabita law enforcement) services 0548 882 2120/0533 826 2547, health care 0533 870 2014 and in case of emergency ALO 185 within the borders of Girne Municipality

Girne Municipality Baldöken Auto Park and Prepaid Water Cashier will close at 12.00 on Thursday, 31st December and will continue to serve as of Saturday, 2nd January.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality