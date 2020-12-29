4th Anniversary of Bayrak Radio “Blues and Rock Show with ROLAND“

On 3rd January 2021 it will be the 4th Anniversary of the “Blues & Rock Show with ROLAND“ and BAYRAK International Radio (Lefkosa-North Cyprus) will be presenting the 4th Anniversary “Rockin the Blues“ with DJ Roland – the Sunday BLUES & ROCK Show from North Cyprus.

This is a unique International Radio show. An example for Global Music Network. For 4 Years the Blues & Rock Show has been presented with DJ Can Gazi, the man behind the desk, and DJ Roland, which has been successful teamwork.

The show could only grow with the support of the music labels, Label Promoters, the musicians and of course the audience worldwide, for which this show is produced.

Roland says: “Thanks to all the labels worldwide for sending me their music and all the musicians and listeners supporting this show.“ Also worth highlighting is the collaboration with RockCyprus, which presents the playlists on Spotify…. Thanks from Roland to Marcel van Bussel. After live presentation of his show, in a second step the Sunday playlist is published on Spotify.

The success for Roland is to bring his passion for music to listeners, always with actual and current music to support musicians. Also they are not so well-known, Young Bands and new Bands need a platform, so Roland always tries to give them space. Music is one of the instruments for making people happy and peaceful.

Roland says: “It`s not only a show for German people as my intention is to bring people together without regard of nationality, colour, religion or language. A radio show that finds more and more listeners beyond the borders of North Cyprus“

Not enough for Roland! In July of this year he received a request from the radio station “The Dutch Rock Station – HOEX – Radio” from the Netherlands, asking him if he would also like to present his music programme there. Spontaneously Roland agreed and since 5th August 2020 every Monday (21:00 CET) the show “Keep the Blues Rock Alive with ROLAND” and on Saturday the repeat show (23:00 CET).

What a success…. and in the feedbacks there were comparisons with John Peel, the well-known radio DJ from the BBC.