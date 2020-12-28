Free Portfolio Courses started for High School students in ARUCAD

Free Portfolio and Illustration Course for high school students has started at Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD), the only foundation university in Cyprus and the Region focused on art, design and communication

The Portfolio and Illustration Course started at ARUCAD with the students of 19 Mayis Turkish Maarif College and Anafartalar High School. ARUCAD, which offers a wide range of scholarships to talented and creative students, organised a free Portfolio and Illustration Course for those who plan to continue their education in the departments of universities that accept students with a talent exam or portfolio presentation.

ARUCAD helps students who will study in the field of art and design with a Portfolio and Illustration Course, to find their own style with applications such as Basic Art Education, Advanced Colour Theory, Pattern Studies, Colouring Techniques, Material Knowledge, Portfolio Building and Presentation Techniques, CV and Motivation Letter preparation.

ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asim Vehbi in his statement said, “The portfolio file informs about the subjects you are interested in, the ways of drawing, the words you use, the times you took photos, the places you liked to shoot videos. “It would be a good start for art and design education to get to know the students through the skills they show in their studies based on these interests and curiosities.”

Rector Vehbi stated that ARUCAD’s workshops, studios and laboratories are open for the use of all high schools and underlined that their support for high school students will continue to prepare portfolios.

Source (Turkish) Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)