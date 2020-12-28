A Light Dusting of Football!

By Richard Beale ………

Normally December 26th, and it being a Saturday, the TRNC would have had a full League programme, before the season shuts down for its winter break. Covid-19 has already been at work though shutting down the entire 2020-21 football season before it even started.

The Football Federation has allowed some friendly matches to be played providing all the right precautions are taken.

The results of Saturday’s “friendly matches” were:

HAMITKÖY 3 YENİCAMI 2

YONPAŞ DUMLUPINAR 5 ESENTEPE 0

GÖÇMENKÖY U20 1 GÖNYELİ U20 3

There was an exciting Lefkoşa derby match with Hamitköy beating their Super League rivals with an injury time goal from Hasan Akkyu.

Unfortunately I was unable to attend the Dumlupınar- Esentepe match as we had friends visiting us. Normally I would have gone but thought I will gain some “Brownie points” for future matches if I didn’t go!.

A very young Esentepe side were thoroughly beaten by the Super League team Yonpaş Dumlupınar, played in Famağusta.

Esentepe are missing quite a number of experienced players as with no football they must commit themselves to full time working. Esentepe therefore have to field inexperienced youngsters but Coach Kılıç Ali Kahraman is quite happy for this to happen. He says that it will give the youngsters invaluable experience and will help with their future development.

Esentepe next friendly match is on Saturday 9th January, when they take on Hamitköy for the Erdal Barut Memorial Trophy kick off 2.00pm at Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.