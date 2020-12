Türkeli (Ayvasıl) Martyrs were commemorated with a ceremony. The ceremony was held at the Ayvasıl Martyrdom in Türkeli Village, which was built in memory of the 21 Turkish Cypriot civilians who were killed by the Greek Cypriot-Greek attacks on 23rd December 1963 during the struggling years of the Turkish Cypriots.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office