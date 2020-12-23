New measures by TRNC Ministry of Health

Ministry of Health has decided to apply new measures in respect of the decisions taken by the Infectious Diseases Committee due to increasing and mutation of Covid-19 cases.

According to the decision, those persons who have been in the UK, Netherlands, Denmark, and South Africa in the last 14 days have been banned from entering the TRNC. It was decided that only TRNC citizens from these countries should be allowed to enter the country but they will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office