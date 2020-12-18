Gonyeli Dog Shelter : first Xmas Fayre a great success

By Kate Cornwell …………

The first Xmas Fayre for the Gonyeli Dog Shelter charity was held on Sunday 13th December at the Lord’s Palace Hotel in Girne.

Weather was dubious but turned out to be fine and the sun came out late morning. I arrived before opening, as I had offered to help with the Raffle, most of the 20 stallholders had set up ready for what we hoped to be an exceptionally good turnout. And YES, they started to come in at 10am when we opened the doors and queues were beginning to form at the entrance soon after, which put smiles on all our faces especially the organisers, who had put so much effort into making it a successful day. Over 359 adults and children came through the door in 5 hours!

Everyone who attended the Fayre were so supportive in buying Raffle tickets, guessing the weight of a wonderful Christmas cake, wish I knew the weight as it looked scrummy!

There was Father Christmas there as well, seeing the children and giving presents to them and Oh their little faces just lit up! Well done Ralph O’Neil. Also there was a singer, (Jennie Mitchell – a Gonyeli volunteer) who sang many Xmas carols, famous tunes which entertained the children and adults whilst they were walking around or having a coffee. I might add the Lord’s Palace staff were charming and they also put on some delicious cakes for people to buy, they ALL looked mouthwatering.

I am so delighted to say that Gonyeli Dog Shelter Xmas Fayre raised a wonderful amount for this worthy charity of 15,648.50TL.

Thanks to all who participated – Stallholders and all the people who came to support this charity. Thanks to Meryem’s Hotel, Lord’s Palace, North Cyprus Scuba Centre, Wagtrails and Blackbird Designs for their raffle prizes. Thank you also to all those people that donated goods, food and money for our stalls.

A big thank you for all the hard work and facilities that the Lord’s Palace offered to this little charity, to make such a successful day. Special thanks to Melissa, Yolsun and Fatih from Lord’s Palace.

Well done all and Merry Xmas.