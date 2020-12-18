Great fundraising at Azra Claire’s Restaurant for the Philippines

Readers mail….

Richard Chamberlain….

Hello Chris,

Here is an article about a dinner Weng and I attended a couple of nights ago to help raise funds to help the people of the Northern Philippines who suffered because of a severe typhoon that hit in November.

About 3 weeks ago, a terrible typhoon hit the Northern part of the Philippines causing flooding and destroying many homes, leaving thousands of people homeless and without food and water.

A gentleman named Ali Dolek and his Filipino wife, Cathy, whose family comes from that area, and who own and run Azra Claire’s Restaurant in the centre of Kyrenia, decided to try and help the people of the Philippines by organising a fundraising dinner in their restaurant.

So on the 14th December about 60 people, mainly British expats, attended a delicious dinner of chicken and sweetcorn soup and Asian sweet and sour fish. The cost was 100TL each, but 60TL of it was donated to the Philippines fund.

Sue Tilt ran a raffle for prizes donated by generous companies and people, and also an auction was held raising a lot more much needed cash. In all, about 10,300TL plus a donation of £500 by one of the guests was raised for this cause to help the poor people who suffered so badly through the Typhoon.

Enormous thanks must go to Ali Dolek and his wife Cathy and the hard working staff and all those who made a donation for this wonderful gesture of help to the Filipino people.

Ali gives thanks to everybody that came and made the night so successful A new photographer on the block, 4 year old Aren is clicking away