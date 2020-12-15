St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, December 2020 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, we are pleased to share with you their December 2020 magazine which is full of information.

Throughout Advent, there will be a service of Morning Praise for Christmas each Thursday at 10am, followed by fellowship over coffee at Limos café (at the entrance to the main car park). Please do join us if you can.

There will be a 10am service on Christmas Day: Communion if a cleric from the South is available, otherwise it will be Morning Prayer. Pre-Booking not required.

Regular Sunday services restart from 3rd January 2021. This will be either a Communion service if clergy available or Morning Prayer.

For those that wish here is a link to an online Sunday service from St Helena’s Church, Larnaca, Cyprus.

https://sainthelenaschurch.com/online-services/

In her letter, Pat Etherington’s talks about the resumption of live church services plus her favourite gardening topic and is happy her crocus are just showing in their pots and some of her geraniums are looking very good and have been flowering for months,

She had planted lettuce, basil and radish seed and they all came up well and then she had a garden visitor which took all the leaves and left her with a trayful of one inch high stems.

In this latest magazine the are many other interesting articles to keep you fascinated and entertained.

For those readers who may have internet issues which spoil their reading please click here to Download Now!