“KETUM” Exhibition at ARUCAD Art Space

ARUCAD Plastic Arts Department faculty member artist and academician Professor Dr. Turan Aksoy, together with President Ersin Tatar. will open an exhibition entitled “KETUM” on Wednesday, 16th December at 18:00 at ARUCAD Art Space.

In his new exhibition KETUM, Turan Aksoy presents us with a visuality that is not very talkative, as a result of his personal attitude.

It can be said that the house and city images, which appear as abstract arrangements in the artist’s works, are anonymized images that are not related to a place. The source of this is the presentation of the space not as a place to be watched and observed, but as a place that can be wandered through, imagined and thought with the help of light.

In the KETUM exhibition, where it is possible to talk about a tension provided by these works, which have been presented as a form, which we feel have a meaning and explanation but do not reveal themselves; Silence, stillness and serenity emerge as a common feature of the artist’s work.

The exhibition can be viewed at Art Space, ARUCAD’s event venue in the Lefkosa Walled City until 21 January 2020.

WHO IS TURAN AKSOY?

Born in 1964, Prof. Dr. Turan Aksoy completed his undergraduate degree at Gazi University (1986), his master’s degree at Hacettepe University (1989), and his doctorate at the University of Central England (Birmingham). The artist, who is a lecturer at Hacettepe University, Yıldız Technical University and Yeditepe University, Arkın University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD), also served as a visiting lecturer at the Stuttgart Art Academy in Germany. Having worked at various universities in administrative and academic positions for many years, Prof. Dr. Turan Aksoy was the Rector of ARUCAD. Selected Recent Personal Exhibitions: 2010 Shining Thing, Pi Art Gallery, Istanbul. 2011 Dust and Bustle, Pi Art Gallery, Istanbul. 2013 A Portrait; Restless, Pi Art Gallery, Istanbul. 2015 A Portrait; Restless, Pi Art Gallery, Istanbul. 2015 Manageable Heaven, Milli Reasürans Art Gallery, Istanbul. “Imaginary” 2017 Art Rooms Art Gallery, Kyrenia. “Not as you think” 2018 O Sanat Odeabank, Istanbul. “Unsymmetrical” 2019 Pi Art Gallery, Istanbul.