Kalın: ‘The realities on the island should not be ignored’

Turkey’s Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said ‘In order to produce a fair and lasting solution to the Cyprus problem, the realities on the island should not be ignored’. Kalın underlined that Turkey would continue being ‘constructive’ for solving the problems in the region and would keep protecting the legal rights of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

İbrahim Kalın made a written statement on the conclusions of the 10-11 December EU Leaders’ Summit. He stated that the EU leaders should comprehend the strategic importance of Turkey-EU and should not allow any initiative that would obstruct ties.

Kalın also stressed that EU should end their unfair attitude against Turkish Cypriots via the guidance of the Greek Cypriot Administration and said “In order to produce a fair and lasting solution to the Cyprus problem, the realities on the island should not be ignored. Turkey would continue being ‘constructive’ for solving the problems in the region and would keep protecting the legal rights of the TRNC. Turkey welcomes any constructive initiative for a just sharing of the energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean. Hence, approval of Turkey’s offer to hold a regional conference serves that purpose.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office