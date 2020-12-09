A meal for two at the Bellapais Gardens Restaurant

Reader’s mail….

Richard Chamberlain….

On the day my wife Weng is not working, I like to take her out for the day or go out for a special meal and I would like to share news of our latest visit to Bellapais Gardens Restaurant.

Bellapais Gardens Restaurant is nestled in the hills near Bellapais Abbey. It is a beautiful restaurant inside and out. During the warmer spring and summer weather, they serve food and drinks outside on their veranda, and when the weather gets cooler they serve food and drinks inside their beautiful restaurant.

Weng with her huge plate of Lamb Chops Richard enjoying his Garlic Prawns

The food selection and quality is lovely and we had a wonderful meal. Weng started with Pate and I had Soup and this was followed by the main plate of Lamb Chops for Weng and I had delicious Garlic Prawns all presented with a service which was second to none.

It is advisable to book a table as they cater for special occasion parties and are open every day of the year. Their phone number is 0392 815 6066 or 815 7668. To visit the Bellapais Gardens Hotel website click here

Selim the chef and waiter