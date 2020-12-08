Tulips say thank you for fundraising and donations

Tulips give thanks to fundraisers at the Indian Garden, Catalkoy and for donations from St Andrew’s Church and Turk Bankasi.

Readers Mail ….

From Sue Tilt – Tulips ….

Hello,

Indian Garden Quiz, Catalkoy

We would like to thank everyone who took part in the Quiz on 2nd December 2020 at the Indian Garden in Catalkoy.

Tulips received 920TL from the event and we are so very grateful for this.

Thank you to Graham Fursman for putting it together and to everyone who parted with their money!

St Andrew’s Church and Turk Bankasi

St Andrew’s Church donated £400GBP to Tulips to help us put some enjoyment into the lives of the children for New Year. These children need our help whether they be cancer patients themselves or children of cancer patients but all are living on or below the poverty line.

When St Andrew’s Church asked Turk Bankasi for a big cheque to make a special presentation to Raziye Kocaismail, Turk Bankasi enquired as to why St Andrew’s needed the cheque. Turk Bankasi immediately offered to donate £200 themselves!

Our heartfelt thanks go to St Andrew’s Church and Turk Bankasi for this incredibly generous donation which was presented to Raziye Kocaismail, Chairperson on Monday 7th December 2020.

Regards,

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)