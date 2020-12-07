Lefkosa Mayor Mehmet Harmancı visited ARUCAD

Mayor of Lefkosa Turkish Municipality (LTM) Mehmet Harmancı visited the Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD).

During his visit to ARUCAD, the Mayor of Lefkosa Turkish Municipality Mehmet Harmancı, met with Prof. Dr. Asim Vehbi, who showed him the workshops, studios, and laboratories of the University.

ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said, “We were very pleased to host Mehmet Harmancı, who has carried out successful work in Nicosia, to support ARUCAD”.

The Mayor of LTM, Mehmet Harmancı, congratulated those who contributed to the good work of the university and Rector Vehbi thanked LTM Mayor, Mehmet Harmancı for his meaningful visit.

Source (Turkish) : Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)