One-Way traffic system to be trialled for 30 days in Girne

Girne Municipality will try the one-way traffic application by the Girne Municipality Traffic Commission for 30 days starting from Monday, 7th December in order to solve the traffic problem in the region.

According to the information received from Girne Municipality; It has been indicated that the road in the direction of West-East will be used in one direction in the section up to the intersection of Salih Kanat Street and Ömer Sami Coşar Street in the district of the Governorship, Land Registry Office and Revenue and Tax Office, which is connected to the Upper Girne District. In addition, it was stated that Atom Street to the east of the relevant public offices, South-North direction will be used in one direction and parking facilities will be created along one direction of both streets. It was noted that the One Way application will start on Monday, 7th December 2020 and will be tested for 30 days.

Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the issue expressing that they are aware of the intensity in the region, he stated that they made a decision in order to solve the traffic problem in the area and not to negatively affect the lives of the people living in the district governorship. Güngördü decided to try this decision for 30 days, in cooperation with Girne Municipality and Girne District Governorship, to test the decision taken by the Girne Municipality Traffic Commission.

It is requested that the traffic signs and signals for our citizens living in the region, and those who will receive service from the relevant departments, are followed.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality