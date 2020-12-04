A big Thank You from the Gonyeli Guardian Angels

Readers mail….

Carole King……

I wonder if you would include this note of thanks in your CyprusScene publications, please.

On Wednesday 2 December 2020 The Taj Restaurant in Alsancak held a quiz in aid of Gonyeli Shelter and Street Dogs.

Stanley John Cudd organised and ran the quiz and raised an amazing 1,700TL on the night.

Many thanks to all who supported the event, Joanna Leigh for her help, the Taj for hosting the evening, and Stan for being a superstar.

The Gonyeli Guardian Angels

For more information visit their Facebook click here