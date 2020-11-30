Turkey reject EU Parliament non-binding recommendatory resolution

Spokesperson of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Hami Aksoy in response to a question regarding the European Parliament’s resolution adopted at the Plenary Session on the Cyprus Issue and Closed City of Maraş said:

‘We totally reject the non-binding recommendatory resolution adopted by the European Parliament (EP) at the Plenary Session on 26 November 2020 regarding Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

We fully support the statement made by the TRNC Presidency on this issue.

The resolution, which was undoubtedly dictated by the Greek Cypriot Administration, revealed once again the extent the EP is prejudiced and disconnected from the realities on the Cyprus issue. If this approach and mentality are maintained, it would not be possible for the EU bodies to make a constructive contribution to the settlement of the Cyprus issue.

Taking hostage of the Turkey-EU relations by the Cyprus issue serves neither the EU’s general interests, nor the settlement of the Cyprus issue, nor the improvement of neighbourly relations.

We invite the EP and the EU to face the realities on the island of Cyprus, to take into account the existence of the Turkish Cypriot people and to fulfil the commitments made by the EU to the Turkish Cypriots in April 2004.

Turkey will continue to resolutely protect both her own rights and those of the Turkish Cypriots, without bowing to any threat and blackmail, and maintain her dialogue and negotiation efforts.’

Source: TRNC Public Information Office