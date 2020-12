The United Nations Secretary General’s temporary envoy Jane Holl Lute is set to hold a variety of contacts in Cyprus.

Today (30th November) Lute is scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar and on 1st December will meet separately with the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot Leader Anastasiades.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office