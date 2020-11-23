TRNC Ministry, new measures for crossings from Greek Cypriot side

TRNC Ministry of Health has decided to apply new measures in connection with the decisions taken by the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee on the short visits to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus from the Greek Cypriot Administration.



According to the decision of the Ministry of Health, negative PCR test results made in last 24 hours will be required from those who enter from the Greek Cypriot Administration and will remain in the TRNC for less than 24 hours. The decision will be valid as of today (23.11.2020).

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

