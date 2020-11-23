Medi Foundation and BRS met Prime Ministry Anti Drugs Commission

It was good to see that the British Residents’ Society was taking interest in the efforts being taken to combat all forms of addiction and upon invitation recently attended a meeting at the offices of the Prime Ministry’s Anti Drugs Commission.

Attending the meeting was Medi Foundation Chairman Ismet Medi and fellow director Mustafa Emin, BRS Chairman Peter Wilkins, together with Health & Welfare Secretary, Julian Mawdesley and Mike Diplock, Government Liaison, and the President of the Prime Ministry’s Anti Drugs Commission, Mr Hasan Karaokcu.

They had a very productive meeting and exchanged ideas and information about the problems of addiction and mental health issues in society in Northern Cyprus including legal requirements.

They spoke about the need for greater awareness of these problems which need to be combated through education of the dangers of addiction to all groups in society irrespective of religion, language, race, and whether they be citizens, residents, foreign workers, or students, They also spoke about the possibilities of working together on joint projects within the communities.

Hasan Karaokçu the Head of the Prime Minister’s Anti-Drug Commission was proud to see the British Residents’ Society was wanting to assist the Commission and said that British citizens living in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are very active in helping in many community areas through their activities