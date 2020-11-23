Aksoy: Greece should respond positively to our calls about Navtex

Regarding the statement of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs in respect of Turkey’s seismic survey activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy stated that Greece should respond positively to our calls instead of making a statement for each of our Navtex announcements.



Spokesperson Aksoy added that the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement and reiterated the known claims and objections regarding the seismic research activity carried out by Oruç Reis on the Turkish continental shelf.



Noting that these claims and objections were replied to with 6 statements from the Turkish Foreign Ministry since last July, Aksoy stated that Turkey will continue to protect its own and Turkish Cypriots rights in the Eastern Mediterranean with determination.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office