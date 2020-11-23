12 EMU academic staff among World’s Most Influential Scientists

12 academic staff members of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) showed remarkable success by being listed among the world’s most cited 100 thousand and 160 thousand scientists in the “World’s Most Influential Scientists” list compiled by a team of scientists from the USA and Netherlands during 2019 and 2020 under the coordination of Stanford University in the USA.

The comprehensive research conducted by Stanford University of USA in 2020 included 6 scientists from EMU who have been listed within the top 2% of their categories.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office