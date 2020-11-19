EMU is among the best 1,200 Universities of the World

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) has ranked 1,148th in the ‘7th Annual U.S. News & World Report World’s Best Universities Rankings 2021. In the list featuring universities from more than 80 countries, academic research performance and global and regional research reputation of universities are evaluated with 13 different indicators.

According to the list released by the U.S. News & World Report, which has been ranking the world’s best universities for over 30 years, EMU appears within the Asian continent’s best 310 universities and co-shares the 22nd rank with Dokuz Eylül University in Turkey. A total of 46 universities from Turkey have been included in the list.

In the said rankings, EMU ranks 174th worldwide in regional research reputation and 804th worldwide in the international collaboration categories and ranks 16th in the region.

It was also announced that the EMU became the world’s best 662nd university in the field of engineering at the 7th Annual U.S. News & World Report World’s Best Universities Field Ranking.

Ranking 623rd in global research reputation in the field of engineering, EMU also ranks 406th in the world and 6th in the region in international cooperation category. While 12 universities from Turkey took place in the list published in the field of engineering, EMU has become the only university on the list from the TRNC.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office