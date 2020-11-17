Quarantine decisions will be extended until 30th November 2020

In view of the increasing cases in the Greek Cypriot Administration, the committee decided that from 19 November 2020 negative PCR test results will be required from those who enter from the Greek Cypriot Administration and will reside in the TRNC for more than 3 days. They will remain in quarantine for 7 days. However, those who enter the TRNC from the Greek Cypriot Administration and reside for less than 3 days, will be required to submit negative PCR test results which have been made within 3 days and will not remain in central quarantine for 7 days. TRNC Immigration Office will be informed of those people at the time of entrance.

Those who work, have education (including registered parents) or have health care in the Greek Cypriot Administration, residents of Pile, Personnel of diplomatic missions in Cyprus, UN, EU, British Bases Area and Peace Forces personnel are exempt from this implementation however, these people will be given random PCR tests.