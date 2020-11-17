EU dares to reject the will of Turkish Cypriot people for solution

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy stated that the European Union (EU), which has made a habit of ignoring the existence and rights of the Turkish Cypriots, now dares to reject the will of the Turkish Cypriot people for a solution.

In his answer to the question about the statement of Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Relations and Security Policy, Aksoy emphasised that a fair, permanent and sustainable solution is only possible if the will of the two sides who are the common owners of the island are taken as a basis.

Furthermore, stressing that Borrell’s views on the solution of Maraş and the Cyprus issue show how the EU’s views are disconnected from the reality on the island, Aksoy noted that the EU who did not refer to the Turkish Cypriot people in any statement awarded the Greek Cypriot Administration with EU membership, which rejected the United Nations (UN) Annan solution plan in 2004 and did not fulfill any of its promises to the Turkish Cypriots.

Aksoy expressed that the decision of the TRNC on the issue of Maraş, which is supported by Turkey, will not create new grievances but aims to overcome the present victimisation.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office