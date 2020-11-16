19 May Turkish Maarif College (TMK) visited ARUCAD

The 19 May Turkish Maarif College (TMK) officials visited Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi at Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD).

19 May TMK Director Ziya Tüzel, teachers and members of the parent-teacher association, visited ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asim Vehbi. At the meeting, collaborations to be made between ARUCAD and 19 May TMK in the fields of art, design and communication were discussed.

ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said, “The workshops, studios and laboratories of our university are open for the use of all our high schools, and we will continue to support our high school students in terms of portfolio preparation”.

Vehbi thanked the officials of the 19 May TMK for this meaningful visit

Source (Turkish) : Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)