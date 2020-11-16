President Tatar: “We took this step for humanity”

Stating that after receiving the support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish government on the issue of Maraş, President Ersin Tatar said: “We have taken this step for humanity, and the development of this beautiful region so we are really happy.”

President Ersin Tatar and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made statements to the press following their contacts and examinations in Maraş.

Tatar said: “I think it is now a requirement for human rights that Maraş is being opened with our initiatives and that former residents, property owners can come here through the Immovable Property Commission and procure their properties.”

Calling on the property owners in Maraş, Tatar said that the properties in Maraş could be returned to the property owners through the Immovable Property Commission and that this place would be opened to humanity.

President Ersin Tatar said, “Our path is peace, prosperity, and security.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office