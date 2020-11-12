‘Teslimat’ has been chosen for the Torino Film Festival

Turkish Cypriot short film entitled ‘Teslimat’ directed by Doğuş Özokutan has been chosen to compete at one of the most important art activities in the world, the ‘Torino Film Festival’.

‘Teslimat’ will make its world premiere at the 38th Torino Film Festival which will be held during 20th-28th November 2020. ‘Teslimat’ is the first Turkish Cypriot short film which has succeeded to enter into the official selection in order to compete in the Torino Film Festival.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

