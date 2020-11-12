Constructing central reservation starts in Karakum, Girne

Girne Municipality is implementing the central reservation project planned according to the Girne Traffic Master Plan on Uğur Mumcu Street tomorrow, Friday, 13th November 2010.

In the information given by the Girne Municipality, it was stated that the working hours of the central reservation project, which will be built between Uğur Mumcu Street (New harbour roundabout and Karakum roundabout), will be 10: 00-16: 00 and it has been announced that the works are planned to continue for 10 days. Girne Municipality informed that the double lane road will be reduced to one lane while the works are being carried out, and traffic signs and markers should be followed.

In his speech on the subject, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that according to the GirneTraffic Master Plan, with the increasing density in the city, it continues to take steps to regulate vehicle traffic. Expressing that the projects carried out are important in terms of ensuring traffic flow throughout the city, Güngördü drew attention to the necessity of the central reservation project due to the relief of traffic, the prevention of possible traffic accidents and the traffic density in the region in the coming period. Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that we expect citizens who use this street due to the works and the shopkeepers who have workplaces on the street to be sensitive and understanding.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality