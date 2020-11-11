Borrell congratulates President Tatar

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the Vice President of the EU Commission Joseph Borrell called President Ersin Tatar and congratulated him on his election as President of the TRNC.

According to the statement of the TRNC Presidency, during the telephone call, Tatar said that the Turkish Cypriot people authorised him to aim for a compromise on the basis of sovereignty, equality, and cooperation between the two states. Tatar pointed out that the isolation and restrictions imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people were unfair and that the European Union did not do its part.

Furthermore, stating that the EU is expected to fulfil its promises to lift the isolations within the framework of the decision taken in 2004, Tatar said that he would be pleased to meet with Borrell in the near future and explain his views and attitude in detail.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office