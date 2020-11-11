ARUCAD commemorated ATATÜRK

Organised by the Rectorate of Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD), the 10th November Atatürk Commemoration Program was held in the ARUCAD garden.

The program gave homage to the Founder of the Republic of Turkey, the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and began with the National Anthem.

Delivering the speech of the Atatürk Commemoration Program, ARUCAD Communication Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Pınar Eraslan Yayınoğlu said, “There are two Mustafa Kemal: One is me, flesh and bone; temporary Mustafa Kemal… the second Mustafa Kemal, I cannot express him with the word “I”; it is us, not me! He was an intellectual and warrior that strived for new ideas, new lives and great goals in communities in every corner of the country ”.

Speaking about the ideas and ideals that Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk asked his ‘spiritual heirs’ to internalise, Yayınoğlu said, “Perhaps the most important determination that requires us to see him in a separate place from the thought system of many leaders recorded in history was this: “If a nation is deprived of art and artists, it is incomplete. Such a nation is like a crippled person with a lame foot, a barren arm. A nation cannot have a full life if it is deprived of art and craftsmen.”

Prof. Dr. Pınar Eraslan Yayınoğlu ended her words by stating that they commemorated Atatürk with love and gratitude on the 82nd anniversary of his death.

The program was organised by ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asim Vehbi. It ended with ARUCAD academicians, staff and students leaving flowers on the Atatürk bust under the leadership of Asım Vehbi.

Source : (Turkish) Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD),