Girne Municipality Culture and Art Courses have started

The 2020-2021 Culture and Art Courses organised by Girne Municipality have started with intense participation.

In the statement made by Girne Municipality; Ceramics, charcoal, children’s art, theater, photography, hiking, and musical instrument courses, which were planned to start earlier and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have started at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre after taking all COVID-19 measures.

The training held at the Girne Municipality Cultural Center and Chamber Theatre is organised by paying attention to the number of people in the various areas within the framework of COVID-19 measures, temperature is measured at the entrances, and programmes are arranged during each week within the framework of social distance and mask rules. The courses, where registration has been completed has showed intense participation, were completed during the first week within the framework of the program given by the instructors.

The walking club has previously determined tracks to be used and walks will be held every Sunday. Turkish classical music and folk dance ensembles have suspended their activities for a while because of the number of people involved and there is no opportunity for them to work in masks.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production, hobbies and similar educational activities that give happiness and relaxation are of great importance, especially when we are limited in our homes.

Güngördü stated that individuals who are engaged in art, devoting quality time to themselves, acquire hobbies and social awareness, have a different outlook on life, which is free from stress and anxiety problems, they have high motivation, and have gained positive relationships and skills in the social field, and continue their lives as environmentally sensitive individuals.

Girne Municipality has offered courses and training to the service of children, young people, and adults, in which each individual can receive an appropriate activity and artistic education, within its means.

Güngördü said ; “I wish all our trainees great interest and participation in the training in this new period, a successful period, and good luck.”

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality