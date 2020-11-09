Medi Foundation meet VOIS Cyprus

Readers mail ….

From Ismet Medi …

Medi Foundation ….

On Thursday the 5th November, Medi Foundation, the TRNC Prime Ministry’s Anti-Drugs Commission, and VOIS Cyprus. had a great and very productive meeting at the offices of the TRNC Prime Ministry’s Anti-Drugs Commission regarding working as partners, in procedures and methods to help students in dealing with addiction and mental health issues.

VOIS reported on their Facebook page that a VOIS Cyprus delegation, comprised of representatives from the VOIS Mental Health Committee, had a three-party meeting with the Medi Foundation and the Prime Ministry’s Anti-Drug Commission, to discuss issues relating to addiction, substance abuse and the mental health of students in the TRNC.

The meeting was a fruitful first step towards combating addiction issues, which are posing increasing concerns within our society, and especially among international students.

We discussed ways in which the concerned parties can help on their part, in alleviating the situation and improving the mental health of international students, as well as the roles in which VOIS Cyprus can assist.