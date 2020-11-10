St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, November 2020 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, we are pleased to share with you their November 2020 magazine which is so full of information.

Sad news that due to to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the tightening up of TRNC Government regulations it has been decided to cancel church services in St Andrew’s for the foreseeable future. For those that wish here is a link to an online Sunday service from St Helena’s Church, Larnaca, Cyprus.

https://sainthelenaschurch.com/online-services/

The St Andrews Church Council Meeting was held at the Hermitage on Thursday 22nd October and future maintenance was discussed.

A letter from Pat Etherington is included in which she talks about tending her garden during the change in the weather and introducing a range of herbs.

