President Tatar received US Ambassador to South Cyprus, Garber

President Ersin Tatar received US Ambassador to South Cyprus Judith Gail Garber. According to the information from the TRNC Presidency, during the meeting which lasted about two hours, Ambassador Garber congratulated President Tatar for his election as TRNC President.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about President Tatar’s social meeting with Greek Cypriot Leader Nikos Anastasiades, the five party meeting which was proposed, the current situation of the Cyprus problem and the possible developments in the following process.

Furthermore, discussing the Presidential elections in the United States and its possible effects on Cyprus and the region, President Tatar mentioned the isolations imposed on the Turkish Cypriots as well as the restrictions.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office