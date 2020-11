The new NAVTEX (announcement to seafarers) has been announced for the area where the Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa Seismic Research Vessel will operate.

According to the announcement, the ship’s mission will continue until 16th February 2021.

Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa will carry out seismic studies in the region declared in the Eastern Mediterranean with the vessels “Tanux-1” and “Apollo Moon”.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office