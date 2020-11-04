News

The two leaders determined to respond positively to 5+UN meeting

UN: “The two leaders emphasised their determination to respond positively to the 5+UN meeting”

The United Nations (UN) spokesperson in Cyprus issued a written statement after the first informal meeting of President Ersin Tatar and the Leader of the Greek Cypriot Administration Nikos Anastasiades in the buffer zone last night (3 November 2020).

The statement underlined that Tatar and Anastasiades had the opportunity to get to know each other and exchange views for the first time informally in a sincere atmosphere at the meeting hosted by the Special Representative to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar. It was also noted in the statement that the two leaders emphasised their determination to respond positively to the commitment of the UN Secretary General to hold a 5+UN unofficial meeting in an appropriate environment.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office

 

 

