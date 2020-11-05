Achieve your flying dreams with GAU Aviation School

Introduction by Chris Elliott….

It seems many years ago when Margaret Sheard and I first met with Serhat Akpinar the Founding Rector and Chancellor of Girne American University and he talked to us about many future plans, one of which was flying and this exciting prospect has remained with us ever since.

Living in Northern Cyprus, where there are no direct flights, we had the opportunity a few years ago to be able to make a nonstop flight from London Stansted to Ercan, Northern Cyprus on a commercial flight simulator and perhaps one day this dream will become a reality for so many people that want it.

The joy of flying is high on our interest list and I was able to arrange for Margaret Sheard to be taken for a gyrocopter flight a few years ago by Serkan Ozcezarlı who was the KKTC Hava Sporları Federasyonu Training Manager at Gecitkale Airport. Sadly Serkan and his friend lost their lives when their aircraft crashed at Gecitkale Airport a year ago. Rest in Peace Serkan.

So we have flown on a journey of discovery and return and are delighted to learn how the Girne American University (GAU) plans have developed since we first talked to GAU Chancellor, Serhat Akpinar.

Girne American University (GAU) is a pioneering university with its campuses spread over 3 continents and education at international standards in the field of aviation. Girne American University offers its candidates, who appreciate their goals and passions, in addition to international aviation management programs, with high standards of piloting training in their own aircraft!

Under the umbrella of the School of Aviation, there are Civil Aviation Cabin Services associate degree programs in addition to Pilotage and Aviation Management undergraduate programs. Approximately 18,000 students from 135 countries receive education at GAU, the only Global University of the island. The academic staff of the multicultural GAU hosts educators from 40 different countries and ‘Girne American University Aviation Academy’

GAU Aviation Academy, which has 2 types of training aircraft, a Diamond 40 TDI, and Cessna 172RG, in cooperation with Plus Istanbul Flight Academy and within the scope of General Aviation License approved by SHGM (General Directorate of Civil Aviation), Çorlu Airport gives flight training to pilot candidates with its own training aircraft.

In addition to university-based flight training, the mission of GAU Aviation Academy has been determined for training pilots who can be integrated with global developments and innovations, who observe the unique safety aspects of aviation and who have a personal initiative with high vision.

Girne American University, with the protocols it has established with the world’s leading aviation institutions, offers GAU aviation students with the collaborating organisations which will create opportunities to attend internships or certificate training in their educational fields.

Certificate Programs offered at the Aviation Academy within GAU, which stands out with the motto “Your Dream Is Your Future*.

Amateur Pilot Certification PPL

§ Commercial Pilot Certification CPL

§ Air Transport Pilot Certification ATPL

§ Flight Operations Expertise

§ Stewardess and Cabin Crew

§ Aviation Law

§ Airport Management

§ Airlines Management

§ Aviation English

§ Aviation Meteorology

§ Flight Crew Resource Management

§ Aviation Management