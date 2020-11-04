Dogankoy Village Coffee Shop event in aid of Tulips

Readers Mail ….

from Liz Charnock ….

A ‘Books and Bakes Sale’ held at the Dogankoy Village Coffee Shop on Friday 30th October raised 1,340 TL for Tulips – Help those with Cancer Association.

Village residents and locals from surrounding villages enjoyed sitting in the morning sunshine with their coffee and cake, and browsing the wide range of second hand books on sale.

Organiser Paula Shirley paid tribute to the many people who had baked cakes and pastries for the occasion, and donated books. “I’d like to thank everyone for their generosity, and for coming along to help such a worthwhile cause. These events are only as good as the people who support them.”