New Navtex for Oruç Reis in the Eastern Mediterranean

A new navigational telex, or Navtex (announcement to seafarers) which will continue until 14th November 2020 has been announced for the area where the Oruç Reis seismic research vessel will operate in the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to the announcement, Oruç Reis will conduct seismic research activities until 14th November 2020 and the mission that will be carried out by Oruç Reis seismic research vessel will continue to be accompanied by the vessels Ataman and Cengizhan in the Eastern Mediterranean. Oruç Reis can conduct various geological, geophysical, hydrographic and oceanographic surveys, especially of the continental shelf, while also searching for natural resources.

Oruç Reis, which is one of the rare and fully equipped and multi-purpose research vessels in the world, can conduct 2 and 3 dimensional seismic, gravity and magnetic geophysical research. The ship can perform 3-dimensional seismic operations up to a depth of 8,000 meters, and two-dimensional seismic operations up to a depth of 15,000 meters.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office