The Stadium Roundabout has been renamed Ziya Rızkı Roundabout

The roundabout where the bust of Ziya Rızkı is located, at the junction of Naci Talat Street, Mete Adanır Street, Raif Denktaş Street and Ziya Rızkı Street, was renamed “Ziya Rızkı Roundabout” with the decision of the Municipal Council dated 20th February 2020 and numbered G-2/2020.

In the statement made by Girne Municipality; Ziya Rızkı, former deputy, mayor, sportsman, and leader of the struggle for existence of the Turkish Cypriots, will be commemorated on the 26th anniversary of his death on 27th October 2020.

Ziya Rızkı, who served in the freedom struggle in the early 1960s, also held important positions as a deputy of the Turkish Cypriot Community Assembly, and is remembered for his leadership of thousands of Turkish Cypriots who stayed in Southern Cyprus and took shelter in the Limassol district during the 1974 Peace Operation and guided the migration of asylum seekers to Northern Cyprus.





Nidai Güngördü noted in his statement that Ziya Rızkı served the Turkish Cypriot community as a deputy, the Mayor of Girne, the commander of the mujahideen and was a sportsman, and expressed that the most important feature of Ziya Rızkı, with whom he worked together for a period, is that he served by considering social interest, not personal interest. Güngördü emphasised that it is our duty to tell new generations of the Ziya Rızkı Foundation and Ziya Rızkı. We will always continue our cooperation.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality