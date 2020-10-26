Award to Derviş Zaim at 42nd Cinemed Festival in France

Turkish Cypriot writer and director Derviş Zaim’s latest film “Flash Memory” won an award at the 42nd Cinemed Festival in France.

The work received the Young Jury Award which is given to feature films in the competition.

Zaim, who attended the awards ceremony in the Montpellier Corum Art Complex with a video message, shared his thoughts with the audience. In his speech, Derviş Zaim expressed his hope that the movie “Flash Memory” will contribute to the improvement of mutual understanding not only for Syrians but for all humanity. He also added that young people can have the flexibility to reconsider the prejudices of the old generations, and he hopes that prejudices can be replaced by empathy and love in this way.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office